Farmers' stir: UN human rights body urges govt, protestors to show restraint

The United Nations Human Rights Office has called on the protestors and Indian authorities to exercise "maximum restraint" during the ongoing farmers' protest in the country.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a tweet on Friday, February 6, said that it is crucial to find "equitable solutions" with due respect to human rights for all.

"We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing farmers' protests. The right to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected both offline and online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to human rights for all," OHCHR's official Twitter handle said in a tweet.

#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all. â UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021

The UN Human Rights statement comes days after global celebrities like Rihanna, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and several others supported the farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has categorically dismissed foreign intervention into its domestic matter, saying that any attack on the country's sovereignty will not be accepted.

Farmer unions have announced 'chakka jam' on Saturday, February 6 when they will block national and state highways for three hours, from 12 pm to 3 pm in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the Centre's three new agri laws at several Delhi borders for over two months now.

Farmer unions' chief demands include a rollback of the new farm laws, which they claim would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Despite 11 rounds of discussions between the Centre and the farmers, the stalemate continues as both sides are firm on their stance.

