Delhi to launch micro containment zones in areas with 2-3 coronavirus cases

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that the state government will soon introduce micro containment zones. These micro containment zones will be imposed in areas that have 2-3 coronavirus patients in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are surging including the national capital.

Delhi registered over 4,033 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The positivity rate in Delhi has risen to 4.64%, as per the health department. With the addition of these cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has risen to 6,76,414. Twenty-one COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday. The COVID-19 death count in the National Capital has reached 11,081.

The State Health Minister further added that according to doctors, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly but is less severe during this wave. Jain has urged those who have recovered from the deadly virus to donate plasma.

Earlier, Jain had stated that as per WHO, the COVID-19 situation is said to be under control if the positivity rate stays below 5% for multiple days. Jain had also stated that lockdowns are not a solution for tackling the surging COVID-19 infections.

"There is no possibility of lockdown. There has already been a lockdown and there was a logic behind it. At that time, no one knew how the virus spreads. It was then said that there is a 14-day cycle from being infected to ending the infection. Then the expert said that if all the activities are locked for 21 days, the virus will stop spreading. Even then the lockdown kept extending but despite this, the coronavirus spread did not stop. I think lockdown is not a solution," said Satyendar Jain.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Friday that Delhi is currently dealing with the fourth wave of COVID-19 infection. Kejriwal added that the imposition of a lockdown in Delhi is not being considered.

