Trump's three-hour stay in Ahmedabad to cost Gujarat govt Rs 85 crore

US President Donald Trump, in his maiden visit to India, will be in Ahemdabad just for three hours on February 24 and this will cost Gujarat exchequers around Rs 85 crore. The authorities in Ahemdabad is expected to spend between Rs 80 crore and Rs 85 crore ( $11-12 million) on the preparation of Trump's three-hour visit to Gujarat. This is equivalent to about 1.5 per cent of the annual budget for the home ministry in Gujarat.

According to Reuters, security-related cost, including deployment of 12,000 police personnel would be another expenditure that would be borne by the Gujarat exchequer.

So far, the Gujarat state authorities have spent around Rs 30 crore ($4.2 million) on improving road infrastructure and cricket stadium, city's top civic official Vijay Nehra said.

"Eighteen roads of about 20 kilometers (12 miles) in length from Ahmedabad Airport to Motera Stadium have been widened or re-laid," Nehra said. Ashok Brahmbhatt, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association, which owns the Motera Stadium set to be opened by Trump, said it would also spend around Rs 1 crore during the event.

Another Rs 6 crore ($840,000) will go on "beautification" of the city, said Nehra. A half-kilometer (1,640-foot) brick wall has been hastily erected in Gujarat for the grand roadshow. As per media reports, the move was taken to block the view of a slum area inhabited by more than 2,000 people.

President Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24-25. On February 24, the US president will address a mega "Namaste Trump" event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the world's largest cricket stadium in Gujarat. The president and First Lady will later fly to Agra for evening visit to Taj Mahal. On Tuesday morning, he will participate in an open-press welcome ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He will also visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Raj Ghat after the press conference. Later, he will head to Hyderabad House for bilateral meetings and lunch. Trump will flyback to Washington DC on Tuesday 10 pm.

