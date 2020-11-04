Drugs case: Narcotics bureau interrogates Deepika Padukone's manager in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in a drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Prakash, who is the talent manager of Deepika Padukone, is being questioned at by the anti-drugs agency at its Mumbai office. The NCB carried out raids at a property linked to the manager and issued summons to her, following which the officials had confiscated some material from her house.

Prakash was on Tuesday, November 3, given time by a Mumbai court to appear before the agency without being arrested as she had already applied for anticipatory bail, after which the special court granted her interim relief till November 7.

This means that Prakash can't be arrested till November 7. She had earlier missed summons from the NCB which had said that Prakash was untraceable. The agency had then handed over the summons to her mother.

Prakash was summoned after the NCB alleged that it had seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her house in October-end. As per the agency sources, two bottles of CBD oil, and a cannabis product were found at the manager's residence besides the contraband.

The NCB is probing a drug case linked to the film industry and has interrogated several actors including Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

The investigation began after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed it over the alleged "drug chats" the agency said were retrieved from the phone of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had been questioned by the ED.

Rhea was named in an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna, who claimed that her actions led to the 34-year-old actor's untimely demise at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in June this year.

The case was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a fracas over jurisdiction between the Mumbai Police and the Patna Police.