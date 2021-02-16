ED attaches assets worth Rs 17.66 cr of Amnesty International India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday announced that it has provisionally attached movable properties valued at Rs 17.66 crore belonging to Amnesty International India and a trust connected with it. ED has attached these properties over a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) ED has stated that the total assets attached in the case till now have amounted to Rs 19.54 crore.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED) issued a Provisional Attachment Order under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) attaching bank accounts of M/s Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. (AIIPL) and M/s Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) as both the entities have acquired the proceeds of crime and layered the same in the form of various movable properties. The said Provisional Attachment Order involves attachment of movable properties worth Rs 17.66 crores being proceeds of crime," the central agency stated in an official statement on Tuesday, according to The Hindustan Times.

"It is prima facie found that M/s Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. and others have obtained foreign remittances to the tune of Rs. 51.72 Crores in the guise Export of services and Foreign Direct Investments from M/s. Amnesty International (UK) whose source is the donations from the individual donors," ED's official statement further noted, as per daily.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International India has been under investigation since October 2018. The human rights organisation had shut its doors in the country on September 29, 2020. At that time, the organisation had alleged that it was facing 'continuous harassment' from government agencies.

In October 2018, ED had raided Amnesty International India's Bengaluru office and has frozen the NGO's accounts. Due to its bank accounts being frozen, the NGO had to let off several of its staff members at the time.

Troubles of the NGO didn't end here. In early 2019, Amnesty International India received a notice from the Income-Tax Department. The notice sought certain 'clarifications' from the organisation. Later in November 2019, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed acase against the human rights organisations. The central probe agency had accused the NGO of accepting Rs 36 crore in funding without mandatory permission which is required under FCRA. CBI had also raided the NGO's offices.

