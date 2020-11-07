'Ensure ease of living for poorest': PM Modi tells IIT-Delhi students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told students of IIT-Delhi to focus on quality and make their innovation work at a mass scale. The Prime Minister added that the country will ensure 'ease of doing business' for its youth and they should work for providing 'ease of living' to people.

"The country will give you the ease of doing business but you do one thing, through your expertise, experience, talent, and innovation...ensure ease of living for the poorest of the poor citizens," he said.

PM Modi was addressing the 51st annual convocation of IIT-Delhi via video conferencing on Saturday. PM Modi said post-coronavirus the world is going to be different and technology will play the biggest role in it.

He added that COVID-19 has taught the world that globalisation is important but self-reliance is equally important. PM Modi called students the best brand ambassadors of India.

"Your work will give global recognition to our products. Your efforts will lead to swifter recognition of Indian products," Modi said.

The prime minister said that the government is making decisions based on the needs of the industry and future into account. "The rules of the last century cannot decide the future of the coming century," PM said.

He further added that after the launch of the Startup India Mission, more than 50,000 startups were started in the country. The PM boasted about how the government's efforts have led to an increase in patency. He said trademark registration has also seen a five-fold increase.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, along with other officials and students also took part in the event held today.

Watch PM Modi's full address at the annual convocation of IIT-Delhi:



