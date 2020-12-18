'Farm laws not introduced overnight; were discussed extensively for 20-30 years,' says PM Modi

The farm laws have not been introduced overnight but after extensive discussions for the past 20-30 years, said PM Modi while addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing. "Farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Over last 20-30 years, central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms," he said.

Talking to the farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event that was also attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Prime Minister requested all political parties to keep the credit for the new farm laws but let the government ease the life of farmers. "I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress in the agriculture sector," he said. He said the Opposition parties do not have a problem with the farm laws but with the fact they they promised and could not implement.

PM Modi said that political parties should stop misguiding famers. He highlighted that it has been 6-7 months since the roll out of the new farm laws but only now the protests are erupting. He accused political parties of spreading lies and playing games. He said that the former government junked the Swaminathan Commission report but his government unearthed the report and implemented it.

The Prime Minister said that the ones who started this movement in the name of farmers did not implement the laws when they had a chance to run the government or become part of the government. "Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen and farmers," said the PM.

"If we had to remove MSP, then why would we implement the Swaminathan Commission report? Our government is serious about the MSP, that's why we declare it before sowing season every year. This makes it easy for farmers to make calculations," said the PM. "The previous government used to give an MSP of Rs 1,400 per quintal of wheat and Rs 1,310 per quintal of paddy. Our government offers an MSP of Rs 1,975 per quintal of wheat and Rs 1,870 per quintal of paddy," he said.

PM Modi said that Rs 16,000 crore is being transferred to the accounts of 35 lakh farmers in the state. He added that several farmers are being given the Kisan Credit Card which was not available to all farmers. "But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country," said PM Modi.

