Farmer leaders to consult Prashant Bhushan, top lawyers over SC petition on farm laws

In the recent development regarding the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings regarding the three farm laws, the farmers' unions have announced that they will consult top lawyers before making any decision on the matter.

KV Biju, Coordinator of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, addressed a press conference at the Singhu border on Thursday evening, saying that the unions held a meeting earlier today where they decided that they "will consult four Supreme Court lawyers - Prashant Bhushan, Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka and Colin Gonsalves - about the ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court .. We will neither comment on the matter nor announce any decision without consulting these lawyers."

The Supreme Court intervened on Wednesday in an attempt to mediate between farmers' unions and the Centre, and provide a solution over the agitations against the new laws. A bench headed by CJI SA Bobde on Thursday had enquired the Attorney General regarding the Centre's commitment about the farm laws not being implemented while the court addresses the petitions filed against the ongoing protest.

Also Read: 'Farmers have right to protest but can't block a city,' says Supreme Court

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have declined receiving any notice from the Supreme Court; they claimed to have received all information pertaining to the developments in the apex court through the media. "We have not received any notice or communication as of now. We will take a legal decision only after consulting these four lawyers," said farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

â¨Thursday marked the 22nd day of the protests that are being held at four key borders of the national capital - Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate, and Chilla.

Commenting on the issue and his role in it, Dushyant Dave said that he will offer free legal advice to the farmers regarding all technicalities. "If they have decided to take my help, it is a privilege and honour for me. After all, for this country 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisan' means the most. It's my duty as the lawyer of the Supreme Court to help them as much as I can .. I will be happy to appear for them in the Supreme Court if they ask me," the senior advocate told the Hindustan Times.

HS Phoolka also confirmed the consultation by the farmer leaders, while Prashant Bhushan said that he will be offering legal advice to the farmer associations if they approach him.

"The discussion with farmers is in the very initial stage. We might be able to comment on it after a couple of days," Colin Gonsalves told the daily.

Also Read: CBSE exams 2021: Education Minister's live interaction with teachers postponed to Dec 22