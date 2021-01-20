Farmers' protest: Govt proposes to suspend farm laws for 18 months, next meeting on Jan 22

In a bid to end ongoing stalemate between farmers and the government over the three farm laws, the Centre has proposed to suspend the three farm laws for one and half years. In the tenth round of talks with protesting farmer leaders, the government also proposed to set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts. The farmer leaders, however, did not immediately accept the proposal and said they will take a decision after internal consultations. The next round of talks is scheduled on January 22.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, participated in the tenth round of talks with the representatives of around 40 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi today.

In the last round of talks, the government had asked protesting farmers to prepare a concrete proposal about their objections and suggestions on the three farm laws for further discussion at their next meeting to end the long-running protest. But, unions stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts.

