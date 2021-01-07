Farmers' protest: Tractor rally at multiple border points; several routes diverted

On the 43rd day of the agitation, farmers have launched a tractor march from multiple sites. The tractor rally has been called by around 40 farmers' unions. Tractor marches were conducted from Singhu to Tikri border, Tikri to Kundli border, Ghazipur to Palwal and Rewasan to Palwal. The farmers are agitating against the recently introduced farm laws. The tractor march comes after farmers said that they would intensify protests if the January 4 talks fail. The talks between the government and the farmers held on January 4 remained inconclusive.

Rakesh Tikait, senior BKU leader said that around 2,500 tractors from Haryana participated in today's march. Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that farmers participated in the march with over 3,500 tractors. "We want to warn that if the government doesn't not accept our demands, farmers' protest will get intensified further," Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, told PTI.

According to farmers' unions this tractor march is just a rehearsal of the proposed march on January 26. Farmers have said that they will conduct tractor marches on January 26 from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh towards the national capital.

Delhi Police increased security around the borders ahead of the tractor rally. It announced the closure of roads across the city. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders were closed for traffic movement. "Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44," said Delhi Traffic Police.

It said that Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi. "Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni Borders," said Delhi Traffic Police adding that Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed too.

Jhatikara Border is open only for LMV (Cars/Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement, while people travelling to Haryana can take the routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

