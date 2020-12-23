Farmers' protest: Union leaders to decide next steps; say won't compromise on core demand

Around 32 farmer union leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to decide the next course of action regarding the talks with the government. December 23, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhury Charan Singh that is celebrated as Kisan Diwas, is likely to witness intensified protests.

"We aren't averse to discussions on broad farm reforms if the Centre puts repeal of the laws on its agenda. That's our core demand and we won't compromise on it. We've decided to send our formal reply, explaining our position on each point in detail," Punjab president of Krantikari Kisan Union, Darshan Pal said, as mentioned in a report in Times of India.

Representatives have also decided to write to British MPs asking them to convince PM Boris Johnson to not visit India till the farmers' demands are met. Johnson has been invited to be the chief guest for Republic Day this year.

Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of Zamhoori Kisan Sabha said that they would appeal to the Indian diaspora to stand up for the cause of the farmers. Sandhu said that farmers will organise a webinar on December 24 where five farmers will take a stand on the Centre's farm laws and explain why they are protesting. "This will be live, where 10,000 people can take part and it will be aired on social media platforms. We ask Kangana Ranaut and others who are opposing our protest to come prepared," said Sandhu.

On Sunday the government had written a letter to the farmer unions asking them to decide on a convenient date for the next round of talks. The farmer union leaders are likely to decide on the date for the same today. Farmers as well as All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) that is supporting the farmers' protests will observe a 'Skip Lunch' day today in solidarity.

Meanwhile, the Congress has sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention to withdraw the three farm laws. Congress has said that a memorandum signed by 2 crore farmers will be handed over to the President on December 24 by Rahul Gandhi and a party delegation.

