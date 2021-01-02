Farmers' protest: 'Will intensify protests; shut malls, petrol pumps if Jan 4 talks fail,' say farmers

Farmers' unions on Friday said that they will intensify their protest and 'take firm steps' if the government refuses to agree to their demands in the next meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for January 4. The unions said that they stand firm on their demand to repeal the new farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leaders warned of multiple actions if their demands are not met. They added that only 5 per cent of the issues raised by them have been discussed in the meetings with the government. "If the January 4 meeting with the government fails to end the deadlock, we will announce dates for shutting all malls, petrol pumps in Haryana," farmer leader Vikas said, as mentioned in a report in PTI.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that farmers who have been protesting at the Haryana-Rajasthan border will move towards the national capital if the government does not accept the demands. They added that a tractor march will be taken out on January 6 if there's no concrete decision in the next round of talks.

The last round of talks was conducted on Wednesday. The two parties reached some command ground to resolve the farmers' concerns over rise in electricity tariff and stubble burning penalties. However, the two sides are yet to agree on the repealing of the laws and the legal guarantee for MSP.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that at least 50 per cent of resolution has been reached with mutual agreement. "The claims that 50 per cent issues have been resolved are false. Our two main demands -- three farm bills should be scrapped and legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) -- are still pending," said Yogendra Yadav.

