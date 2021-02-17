Business Today
Loading...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses SEBI board

This was the Finance Minister's first address to the market regulator after presenting the Union Budget 2021 before the Parliament on February 1, 2021

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 17, 2021 | Updated 22:49 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses SEBI board
FM Sitharaman had addressed the board of SEBI in New Delhi on Wednesday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday spoke to the board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This was the Finance Minister's first address to the market regulator after presenting the Union Budget 2021 before the Parliament on February 1, 2021.

It is customary for the Union Finance Minister to address the boards of SEBI and RBI after the Budget presentation in the Parliament.

The Finance Ministry, in a tweet, stated that Sitharaman had addressed the board of SEBI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photos of the meeting were attached to the tweet.

Apart from the Finance Minister, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Union Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and other members of SEBI board were also present at the meeting,

FM Sitharaman had addressed the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 16, 2021.

Also read: Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Rajasthan's Ganganagar, MP's Nagarabandh

Also read: Jeff Bezos world's richest person again; Elon Musk's short stint at top ends

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: finance ministry | SEBI | finance minsiter sebi meet | sebi board meeting | sebi board meeting news | sebi baord meeting news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close