Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses SEBI board

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday spoke to the board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This was the Finance Minister's first address to the market regulator after presenting the Union Budget 2021 before the Parliament on February 1, 2021.

It is customary for the Union Finance Minister to address the boards of SEBI and RBI after the Budget presentation in the Parliament.

The Finance Ministry, in a tweet, stated that Sitharaman had addressed the board of SEBI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photos of the meeting were attached to the tweet.

Apart from the Finance Minister, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Union Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and other members of SEBI board were also present at the meeting,

FM Sitharaman had addressed the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 16, 2021.

