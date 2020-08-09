COVID-19 hotel fire: 7 people killed in fire at coronavirus facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

At least seven people were killed following a massive fire that broke out at a hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Sunday, August 9, morning. Meanwhile, several others are feared trapped at the hotel, being used as a coronavirus care centre. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Rescue operations are currently underway.

"Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued," the Vijaywada police informed.

Krishna district Collector MD Imtiaz said, "We have recovered seven bodies. The hotel was taken by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The fire broke out in the early hours. Rescue operations are on".

The incident took place around 5 am when 22 patients were being treated in hospital.

The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 facility by a hospital.

The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain: Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz

Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the fire mishap at the COVID-19 facility.CM Reddy enquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock & grief over the fire mishap and enquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals: Andhra Pradesh CM's Office

Vijayawada police Commissioner B Srinivasulu told PTI news agency that they have shifted about 20 patients to various hospitals. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients. He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

(With agencies input)