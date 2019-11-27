Foreign universities in Rishikesh? Modi govt plans to create new education hub

Narendra Modi government is planning to allow foreign universities to set up campuses in India under University Grants Commission (UGC). This move comes after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government decided to hold back Higher Education Commission of India Bill that would permit foreign universities entry and operation in India.

The government is exploring options, including one to create an education hub, to facilitate the entry of overseas universities in the country, reported The Economic Times. The Centre wants to create an education city or hub, where foreign institutes can set up campus without being subject to red tape and overregulation, the daily reported.

Rishikesh is one of the probable sites for the proposed education city, which also happens to be HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's parliamentary constituency. Located near the foot of the Himalayas in the Indian state of Uttrakhand, Rishikesh is renowned as a center for studying yoga and meditation.

Currently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) allows foreign universities to operate in India only in collaboration with an Indian higher educational institution partner. With the change in rules, top-rated foreign universities will be able to set up their own campuses in India.

The UGC is likely to make a provision for the same in regulatory guidelines by next month, the report said.

In April 2018, Modi government had launched a programme 'Study in India' with the objectives to make India an education hub for foreign students.

The internationalisation of higher education in India would increase the inflow of international students in India through a systematic brand-building, marketing, social media and digital marketing campaigns. This would also boost India's market share of global education exports, improve the overall quality of higher education, reduce the export-import imbalance in the number of international students.

