Fuel prices hiked again; petrol nears Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai

Oil marketing companies hiked petrol and diesel prices for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. While petrol price was increased by 27 paise per litre to Rs 91.80 in Delhi, diesel got costlier by 30 paise per litre to Rs 82.36.

Among the metros, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai. While a litre of petrol will cost Rs 98.12 in the country's financial capital after the latest hike, diesel will cost Rs 89.48 per litre.

Petrol price already has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in some cities of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai may also join the list if the price hikes continue for few more days.

In Maharashtra's Parbhani, petrol costs Rs 100.50 per litre, while it is being sold at Rs 102.40 in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur. In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.70 per litre.

This is the second time this year that rates in some parts have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark. Earlier in mid-February, the rates had crossed Rs 100 mark in some cities.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

The hike on Tuesday is the sixth increase in fuel prices since May 4, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In six increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 1.41 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.63 -- more than neutralising all the reduction that came between March 24 and April 15.

After raising petrol price by a record Rs 21.58 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.18 since the government raised excise duty to an all-time high in March last year, state-owned fuel retailers, IOC, BPCL and HPCL had reduced petrol price by 67 paise a litre and diesel by 74 paise per litre between March 24 and April 15.

Oil companies, who have in recent months resorted to unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15. This coincided with electioneering hitting peak to elect new governments in five states including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of firming trends in international oil markets.

They said prices have been on a continuous uptrend since April 27, with crude oil hovering near USD 70-per-barrel mark.

(With PTI inputs)

