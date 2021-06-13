G7 summit: PM Modi calls for reform of multilateral institutions

Addressing the outreach sessions of the G7 summit on the second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the reform of multilateral institutions as the best signal of commitment to the cause of open societies.

The Prime Minister took part in two sessions titled 'Building Back Together-Open Societies and Economies' and 'Building Back Greener: Climate and Nature'. The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. As chair of G7, the UK has invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit as guest countries.

In the session on open societies, PM Modi said democracy and freedom are a part of India's civilizational ethos and shared the concern expressed by several leaders that open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber-attacks, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi stressed on the need to ensure that cyberspace remains an avenue for advancing democratic values and not of subverting it.

"Highlighting the non-democratic and unequal nature of global governance institutions, PM called for the reform of the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of open societies," it said, adding that the leaders adopted the 'open societies statement' at the end of the meeting.

In the session on climate change, PM Modi highlighted that the planet's atmosphere, biodiversity and oceans can not be protected by countries acting in silos, and called for collective action on climate change.

Speaking about India's unwavering commitment to climate action, Modi mentioned the commitment by Indian Railways to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 and stressed that India is the only G20 country on track to meet its Paris commitments, the statement said.

Taking note of the increasing effectiveness of the two major global initiatives nurtured by India -- the CDRI and the International Solar Alliance, Modi "stressed that developing countries need better access to climate finance, and called for a holistic approach towards climate change that covers all dimensions of the problem - mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, climate financing, equity, climate justice and lifestyle change".

Addressing the first outreach session of G7 Summit on Saturday, the Prime Minister had emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies for preventing future pandemics.

