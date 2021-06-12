G7 summit: PM Modi emphasises responsibility of transparent societies to prevent future pandemics

Addressing the first outreach session of the G7 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies for preventing future pandemics.

The session, titled 'Building Back Stronger - Health', focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and on strengthening resilience against future pandemics. The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. As chair of G7, the UK has invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit as guest countries.

Modi said today's meeting should send out a message of "One Earth One Health" for the whole world, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, Prime Minister emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard," it said.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the support extended by G7 and other guest countries during the recent wave of COVID-19 infections in India, and highlighted India's 'whole of society' approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society.

"He also explained India's successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management, and conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries," the statement added.

Modi committed India's support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance, and sought G7's support for the proposal moved at the World Trade Organization (WTO) by India and South Africa for a TRIPS waiver on COVID-related technologies.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the final day of the G7 Summit tomorrow and speak in two sessions.

This is the second time Modi is participating in a G7 meeting. India was invited by France in its capacity as G7 presidency to the Biarritz summit in 2019 as a 'Goodwill Partner' and he participated in the sessions on 'Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans' and 'Digital Transformation'.

