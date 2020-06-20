Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan: PM Modi launches scheme to boost livelihood in villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the launch of 'Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on Saturday, said the Rs 50,000 crore worth employment scheme will help boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. Out of an estimated 1 crore migrant workers who have returned to their villages in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, 67 lakh workers are expected to benefit from this scheme.

The PM said both the Centre and the state governments were deeply worried about the welfare of migrant workers since the pandemic started in India. He said at that time, the governments tried to help the poor by providing food, financial help, by running special Shramik Train, etc. "The whole world was shaken by the coronavirus crisis but you (migrant people and people in villages) stood firm. It's a big lesson for the entire country how villages have fought against the deadly virus," he said.

He said India's more than 6 lakh villages, where two-thirds of India's population (80-85 crore people) live, have effectively prevented the coronavirus infection in rural India. Even if we include all the countries of Europe, this population is much more than that. Merge entire America, Russia, Australia, our population is even more than that, he said.

He said it's a great achievement that such a large population has fought the coronavirus crisis with courage. "Awareness of our rural India has worked behind this success," he said. PM Modi also thanked workers on the ground, including the village head, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and Jeevika Didi. "All of them have done a very good job," he said.

They are all worthy of accolades and praise," the PM said. "You have saved thousands and millions of people from coronavirus," he said. Talking about the Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, the PM said today was a historical day. "Today, a huge campaign has started for the welfare of the poor, for their employment. This campaign is dedicated for labour brothers and sisters, for youth, sisters and daughters living in our villages," he said.

He said most of them were workers who returned to their homes during the lockdown. "They want to do something for the development of their villages," he said, adding that this will provide workers with an opportunity to develop their villages.

Under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, Rs 50,000 crore will be spent on providing employment opportunities for people to develop villages. About 25 areas have been identified for development under the scheme. "These 25 works or projects are related to the basic amenities in villages, which are meant to improve the lives of the people in the village," he said. "Under the scheme, pucca houses will be built for the poor and sheds work will be undertaken to keep animals. Water life mission will also be taken forward in collaboration with Gram Sabhas," he said.

PM Modi said it's happening for the first time in the history of the country that more internet was being used in villages than in cities. Work will also be done to enhance internet speed in villages and to carry out fibre cable work, he said.