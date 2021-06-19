Govt has no intention to delay fixing minimum wages, says labour ministry

The Labour Ministry clarified on Saturday that the Centre has no intention to delay fixing minimum wages and national floor wages. The ministry's statement comes in wake of reports that constituting an expert group on the issue with a three-year term is an attempt to stall fixing minimum wages and national floor wages.

"It has come to the notice that certain section of the Press and some of the stakeholders have opined this as an attempt to delay the fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages by the government. This is clarified that the government does not have any such intention and the Expert Group will submit its recommendations to the government as early as possible," the ministry said.

Also Read: Delhi govt enhances monthly DA for state workers: Manish Sisodia

Earlier on June 3, the Labour Ministry announced that the Central government had formed an expert group to provide technical inputs and recommendations on the issue of fixing these wages. The panel was constituted under the chairmanship of renowned economist Ajit Mishra. The tenure of the expert panel is going to be three years.

"The tenure of the expert group has been kept as three years so that even after fixing minimum wages and national floor wages, the government may seek technical inputs/advice from the group on related subjects, as and when required," the Ministry added.

Also Read: COVID-19: Labour Ministry announces more benefits under EPFO, ESIC schemes

The first meeting of the expert panel was held on June 14, 2021, while the second meeting is scheduled for June 29, 2021, the ministry said.

Minimum wage is different for different categories of workers.

National floor wage refers to the minimum level of wage that is applicable to all categories of workers across the country.