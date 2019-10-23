Govt to grant ownership rights to 40 lakh residents in Delhi's unauthorised colonies

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The move is expected to benefit 40 lakh people residing in such colonies.

The Centre would also bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to give relief to the residents of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital, said Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while talking to reporters after Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The minister further said that the decision will be applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square km inhabited by people from lower income groups. However, this does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anantram Dairy, Puri added.

In July, the Delhi government had proposed a set of parameters to regularise the 1,797 colonies, which include charging one per cent cost of circle rate of land for up to 200 square metre plot from occupants besides a nominal penalty.

Notably, Centre has approved the proposal to grant ownership to people living in unregularised colonies as the national capital gears up for elections, scheduled for early next year.