Greta Thunberg shares 'updated toolkit' on how to support farmers' protest on social media, ground

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is no stranger to controversies created an uproar after she tweeted in support of the farmers' protest. She also shared a toolkit or a document but later deleted it, leading many to criticise her. However, she shared an updated toolkit and said that the first one was deleted as it was outdated.

"Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest," she tweeted.

The toolkit aims to "enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers' protest in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis". The document also showed how supporters of the farmers' protest could help on social media and on ground.

Meanwhile, a section on social media believes that there is a plan at the international level to defame India over the farmers' protest.

Multiple international celebrities and personalities spoke in favour of the farmers' protest. Popstar Rihanna created quite a stir on social media by sharing a CNN report on the suspension of internet on the protest sites and saying, "Why aren't we talking about this?" Porstar Mia Khalifa and Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris also spoke in favour of the farmers' protests.

Following this, a host of Indian celebrities tweeted against criticism from international celebrities. "External forces can be spectators but not participants," said Sachin Tendulkar, while Akshay Kumar said, "Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences."

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement and said that some vested interest groups have tried to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the statement said.

