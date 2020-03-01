GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark for fourth straight month in February

Goods and services tax (GST) collection has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the fourth consecutive month in February on the back of anti-evasion steps taken by tax officers. The GST revenue collection stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in February, registering a growth of 8 per cent over the same month last year. The collection, however, was lower than the Rs 1.10 lakh crore collected in January 2020.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February, 2020 is Rs 1,05,366 crore of which CGST is Rs 20,569 crore, SGST is Rs 27,348 crore, IGST is Rs 48,503 crore and Cess is Rs 8,947 crore," according to a statement released by Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of January up to February 29 stood at 83 lakh -- same as last month.