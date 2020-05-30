GST collections nosedive 70% in April

The government may not have declared the monthly GST collection figures for April, but data released by the Comptroller General of Accounts suggests that GST collections dropped sharply by 70 per cent in April.

Date released by the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) for April 2020 shows that the Centre's share of GST collection during the month was a paltry Rs 16,707 crore compared to Rs Rs 55,329 crore in the previous year, a drop of 70 per cent.

ALSO READ: Tax shortfall drives fiscal deficit in FY20 to 4.6% against target of 3.8%

Usually, the GST numbers announced by the government comprise collections by both the Centre and states. However, CGA's data only shows the Centre's share of the GST collection. The total GST collection - state and centre included - in April 2019 was Rs 113,865 crore. Extrapolating from the Centre's GST numbers (Rs 16,707 crore) for April, the total GST collection - Centre and State - could be around Rs 34,300 crore.

The sharp drop in the GST collection in April 2020 could partly be because of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. However, it is to be noted that April GST collections are for March transactions, and the lockdown started only from March 25.

Therefore, the poor collection in April could be mostly due to extension of return filing dates.

ALSO READ: Govt lowers GDP growth rates for Q1, Q2 and Q3 in revised data

The government on March 24 had announced several measures to ease the compliance burden on taxpayers given the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the announcements, for registered GST taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover less than Rs 5 crore, the last date for filing GSTR-3B due in March, April and May 2020 has been extended by the last week of June, 2020. For such taxpayers, no interest, late fee, and penalty were to be charged.

For those whose turnover is Rs 5 crore or more, could file returns due in March, April and May 2020 by last week of June 2020, but at the same would attract reduced rate of interest at 9 per cent per annum from due date (current interest rate is 18 per cent per annum). No late fee and penalty to be charged, if complied before till June 30, 2020.

ALSO READ: Credit card, personal and MSME loans fall up to 10% during coronavirus lockdown