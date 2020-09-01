GST revenue collection in August stands at Rs 86,449 crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection for the month of August stood at Rs 86,449 crore, the government data showed on Tuesday. The collection is lower than July's Rs 87,422 crore. The GST collection stood at Rs 98,202 crore in August last year.

Of the total amount, CGST is Rs 15,906 crore, SGST is Rs 21,064 crore, IGST is Rs 42,264 crore (including Rs 19,179 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 7,215 crore (including Rs 673 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 18,216 crore to CGST and Rs 14,650 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central and the State governments after regular settlement in the month of August is Rs 34,122 crore for CGST and Rs 35,714 crore for the SGST.

