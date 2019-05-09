Gujarat Board declares HSC Class 12 results for science stream; check at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 science stream exams today. Students can check their result on Gujarat Board's official website gseb.org. Candidates can also check their result from third party websites like - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Class 12 exams for the science stream was held from March 2 to 29 this year across more than 1,500 centres in the state. GSEB 12th result 2019 for Commerce and Arts stream is likely to be released by the last week of May.

Last year, there were total 1.35 lakh students who appeared for the examination in the science stream. A total of 72.99 per cent students from the science stream passed the GSEB HSC Class 12 exam in 2018.

How to check GSEB HSC result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the result tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on HSC result 2019.

Step 4: Login using your six digits seat number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download or take a printout for future reference.

GSEB will release the result booklet for class 12 Science stream at 9:30 am today on its official website.

The GSEB 12th Science marks sheet will have the following information:Percentile, Science percentile, Theory Percentile,Subject-wise marks.