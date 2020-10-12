Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests positive for COVID-19; goes into home quarantine

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirus.
'On doctor's advice, I have isolated myself at my official residence,' he added.
à¤à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤¥à¤¾,à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤¾,à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤â Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020
à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤¹ à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤²à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤