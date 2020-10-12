Business Today
Loading...

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests positive for COVID-19; goes into home quarantine

Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirus

twitter-logoPTI | October 12, 2020 | Updated 15:09 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tests positive for COVID-19; goes into home quarantine

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirus.

'On doctor's advice, I have isolated myself at my official residence,' he added.


Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Himachal Pradesh CM | Jai Ram Thakur | Jai Ram Thakur coronavirus
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close