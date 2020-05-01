Home Ministry allows special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Friday allowing special trains to ferry migrant workers, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places. "Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places is also allowed by special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways (MoR). MoR will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states/UTs for their movement. MoR will issue detailed guidelines for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains," the notification read.

The special trains will run from point to point based on the request of the concerned state governments as per standard protocols.

Passengers will be screened by the departure states before onboarding. Once the passengers are found asymptomatic, only then will they be allowed to board the trains. Additionally, the departure state's government will bring the passengers in batches to the stations on buses that will be fully sanitised. Social distancing and other precautions must also be strictly followed during the process, stated MoR.

Once the passengers arrive at the destination, the destination state's government will make all arrangements to screen and quarantine (if necessary) the passengers, stated the railways ministry.

Special trains that have been planned for today are from Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.

This notification comes after Indian Railways ferried 1,200 migrant workers stranded in Telangana to Jharkhand. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also said that two special trains will leave Rajasthan's Kota for the state with students on board, today. "I thank the Central Govt and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on behalf of the people of Jharkhand for their help," said Soren.

