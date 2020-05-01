Coronavirus India live Updates: Lockdown 3.0! PM Modi chairs meet on COVID-19; cases-35,043, deaths-1,147

India Coronavirus and lockdown latest news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a key review meeting to take stock of the way ahead in the government's lockdown strategy. The meeting takes place before May 3 when the countrywide lockdown ends. Several ministers and top government functionaries are part of this meet. Those in attendance are Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, CDS Bipin Rawat and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra also joined the review meeting chaired by PM Modi.

India recorded, 1,993 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest 1-day jump, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 35,043 on Friday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Theses cases include 25,007 active cases, 8,888 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,147 deaths. The Centre on Thursday claimed that India has "gone quite ahead" in its fight against novel coronavirus. Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the country's recovery rate has reached 25% with just 3.2% mortality rate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation before the lockdown 2.0 ends on May 3 (Sunday). Meanwhile, Gurugram district administration has issued notification to seal Gurugram-Delhi border from 10 am on May 1. Only the vehicles on essential services duty and those with curfew passes issued by the government will be permitted to cross the border.

1.06 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: 12 more CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive

12 more CRPF personnel testes positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 positive Jawaans now stands at 65 out of 285 tested. All personnel are from 31 Battalion of CRPF.

12.59 pm: Karnataka lockdown news

Former MLA and Congress leader K Venkatesh from Piriyapatna distributed groceries in Bettadahalli area in the Mysore district on Thursday amid coronavirus lockdown.

Karnataka: Former MLA and Congress leader K Venkatesh from Piriyapatna distributed groceries in Bettadahalli area in the Mysore district. (30.04.20) #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/gAZcKivkrx - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

12.52 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases

2 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bolangir on Friday, taking the total count of novel coronavirus positive cases in Odisha to 145, said the state health department. (Inputs from ANI)

12.47 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases

11 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka from April 30, 5 pm till noon on Friday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 576, including 22 deaths and 235 discharges, according to state health department. (Inputs from ANI)

12.38 pm: Coronavirus India cases jump with nearly 2,000 fresh cases in 24 hours as lockdown 2.0 nears end: Major highlights

India witnessed the highest single day jump in novel coronavirus cases with nearly 2,000 fresh cases being reported across states, taking the total count of confirmed cases in India to over 35,000.

Here the top highlights of COVID-19 cases and situation so far:

India recorded, 1,993 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest 1-day jump, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 35,043 on Friday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths crossed the 1,100 mark to jump to 1,147 on Friday. The toll stood at 41 on april 1, when the first update was put up officially by the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra reported 583 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the state to 10,498. The state recorded over 2,500 cases in the last 4 days.

Gujarat follows suit with 4.395 cases and 214 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 3,515 cases and 59 deaths.

Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in the state accounts for over 7,000 cases. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India accounts for 30% of overall cases in the country.

The jump in cases comes even as the Centre's countrywide lockdown ends on May 3. While, majority of states have proposed further extension of the lockdown, the central government is yet to take a decision on the same.

The central government has prepared a list of containment zones across states. All metro cities, comprising Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, have been declared red zones.

The central government has demarcated all districts across the country into different zones according to the severity of the COVID-19 situation. The districts have been categorised as Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone.

12.29 pm: Karnataka coronavirus updates: Doctors cry foul, low stipend, high hostel fee

Karnataka's resident doctors have sought relief from the government to pay them the stipend as per the Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines. The doctors allege that the they are getting Rs 30,000 as stipend while, the MCI guidelines stipulate Rs 85,000 stipend a month. Junior resident doctors pay Rs 1.3 lakh as hostel fee per annum, while Senior resident doctors pay Rs 2.3 lakh per annum and a meagre Rs 30,000 as stipend. They have been protesting since 2015 with assurances from the government but to no avail.

12.24 pm: Delhi lockdown news: CM Kejriwal urges citizens to follow guidelines, stay calm

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in his address to the residents in national capital on Friday urged them to stay calm and follow lockdown guidelines. He announced a slew of steps to assist citizens but appealed to them to not be restless if the lockdown is extended in Delhi. CM Kejriwal hinted at the lockdown extension beyond May 3 as Delhi has over 100 hotspots with over 3,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

12.16 pm: Coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Mumbai

Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, located in Mumbai, Maharashtra reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, confirmed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Dharavi have jumped to 369.

12.09 pm: Mumbai coronavirus cases: Worst-hit city not only in Maharashtra, but in India

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is not only the worst-affected in Maharashtra which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, but is the hardest-hit city in India. The city accounts for around 70% of Maharashtra's total novel coronavirus cases. Mumbai reported over 400 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The city has witnessed around 7,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 300 deaths so far.

12.04 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 60 more people infected, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 1,463. The death in Andhra Pradesh stands at 33 as of date, said the state health department.

60 new #COVID19 cases & 2 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1463. The death toll stands at 33: Andhra Pradesh Health Department pic.twitter.com/uoxhJo0K8d - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

11.56: Lockdown 3.0: PM Modi's review meet attended by Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman among others

11.48 am: Coronavirus news worldwide: Highlights

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases- 3.2 million, total deaths- 2.27 lakh, total recoveries- 9.82 lakh.

US economy posts biggest contraction since 2008.

The UK now has Europe's second-highest death toll.

No new domestic cases reported in South Korea for first time since February.

Yemem reports first coronavirus death amid ongoing civil war.

11.40 am: US coronavirus cases

The total count of COVID-19 cases in United States have crossed 1.09 million as of date with death toll past 60,000. The country is the worst-affected nation in the world with the highest count of novel coronavirus cases.

11.35 am: India lockdown news: First train with migrant workers from Telangana to reach Jharkhand's Hatia today

A special 24-coach train with migrant workers from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand began its journey on Friday at 5 am. The train will arrive at Hatia at 11 pm tonight.

11.27 am: Lockdown 3.0! PM Modi holds key meet on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a key meet on COVID-19. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Cabinet Sectretary Raijiv Gauba are attending the meet chaired by the Prime Minister.

11.19 am: Gurugram border shut at Sikandarpur

Gurugram administration has closed the Sikandarpur border from May 1. People reaching the border have been asked to turn back. Only those with passes/IDs are allowed to enter Gurugram.

11.15 am: Gurugram lockdown updates

Gurugram administration issues additional restrictions on public movement.

11.05 am: Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi wishes Russian Prime Minister speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to wish Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speedy recovery from novel coronavirus infection. "My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," PM Modi tweeted in Russian and English.

My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. @GovernmentRF - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

10.57am: Punjab coronavirus news: After Tablighi Jamaat Sikh pilgrims pose new COVID-19 threat in the state

After novel coronavirus cases exploded due to the Tablighi Jamaat assembly in Delhi's Nizamuddin in early March, Sikh pilgrims now pose a new threat in Punjab, where 167 fresh cases were reported on Thursday. 148 out of 542 pilgrims cases reported in the state are Sikh pilgrims, who returned from Nanded in Maharashtra. Out of these 148 pilgrims, 76 tested COVID-19 positive in Amritsar, 38 in Ludhiana and 10 in Mohali. 3,500 such pilgrims reached Punjab from Nanded during the past 3 days.

10.46 am: Coronavirus lockdown: Maruti Suzuki reports zero domestic sales in April

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has reported zero domestic sales for the first time ever in April. This development is unprecedented in the wake the countrywide lockdown in India to contain he spread of COVID-19. Maruti had suspended its operations in the country completely from March 22.

10.29 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: BJP leader accuses Uddhav Thackeray govt of fudging Mumbai's COVID-19 numbers

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says he has a list 26 COVID-19 patients in Nanavati hospital. He accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the management raising several questions such as "when were the test results obtained?" "Were they still working?" He said that there could be more coronavirus positive patients but the government is supressing real numbers.

10.21 am: Maharashtra lockdown extension: Mumbai, Pune curfew may be extended till 18 May, says state health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. "The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown," he told Mint last Saturday.

10.16 am: Will Mumbai Pune lockdown end?

With the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Pune, which are the hotspots in Maharashtra, the government may extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. Meanwhile, media reports claim that the lockdown in Mumbai may well extend beyond May till June. Both the cities are the backbone of the state's economy.

10.10 am: Containment zones in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad

In Delhi, all 11 districts fall under the Red Zone, while Gurugram is in orange zone and Faridabad in Red Zone. As per the Union Health Ministry, states may demarcate additional red or orange zones based on field feedback and additional analysis at the state level.

10.07 am: Containment areas in India- Green zones

The states with maximum green zones are- Assam with 30 districts, Chhattisgarh with 25 districts, Arunachal with 25 such areas, Madhya Pradesh with 24 districts, Odisha with 21 districts, Uttar Pradesh with 20 districts, and Uttarakhand with 10 districts.

10.03 am: India containment areas: Orange zones

21 districts have been declared as orange zones in Bihar; 36 in UP, 24 in Tamil Nadu; 19 in Rajasthan; 15 in Punjab; 19 in MP; and 16 in Maharashtra.

9.59 am: Coronavirus containment areas finalised- State-wise list with Red Zones

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that all metro zones, comprising Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been declared as Red Zones. 14 districts in Maharashtra, 11 in Delhi; 12 in Tamil Nadu; 19 in UP; 10 in West Bengal, 9 each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; and 8 districts in Rajasthan have been declared as containment zones.

9.54 am: India coronavirus hotspots

The Health Ministry has finalised the criteria for containment zones across the country basis multi-factorial information and the incidence of cases, doubling rate, surveillance feedback and extent of testing. According to new classification, a district will be identified as a green zone if there are no confirmed coronavirus cases so far or no reported cases since last 21 days (instead of earlier 28 days). The government, as per this new list, has declared a total of 130 districts as red zones, 284 orange areas and 319 green zones.

9.47 am: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 42 cases, 1 death

Chandigarh- 56 cases, 0 deaths

Chhattisgarh- 40 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 40 cases, 1 death

Jharkhand- 109 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 22 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 2 cases, 0 deaths

Meghalaya- 12 cases, 1 death

Mizoram- 1 cases, o deaths

Odisha- 142 cases, 1 death

Pudducherry- 8 cases, 0 deaths

Tripura- 2 cases, 0 deaths

Uttarakhand- 57 cases, 0 deaths

9.38 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 10,498 COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 4,395 cases and 214 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 3,515 cases and 59 deaths.

Other states with high COVID-19 cases include:

Madhya Pradesh with 2,660 cases, 137 deaths

Rajasthan 2,584 cases, 58 deaths

Tamil Nadu 2,323 cases, 27 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-2,203 cases, 39 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,403 cases, 31 deaths

Telangana 1,038 cases, 26 deaths

West Bengal 795 cases, 33 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 614 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka- 565 cases, 21 deaths

Kerala- 497 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar 418 cases, 2 deaths

Punjab-357 cases, 19 deaths

Haryana-313 cases, 3 deaths

9.28 am: Coronavirus emerged from a virology lab in Wuhan, China: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the novel coronavirus emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China. "Yes, I have. Yes, I have," Trump told reporters at the East Room of the White House when asked if he is confident that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is where the virus originated. Trump however, refused to provide any details, but he said that the investigations are on and it would be out soon.

9.18 am: Punjab lockdown relaxation: Curfew extended till May 17; State govt allows local shops to open in rural areas

Punjab government has allowed the local shops to open in the rural areas with 50% staff capacity. State CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced last Wednesday that the lockdown in the state has been extended by 2 more weeks till May 17. He added that the lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day during which the shops will be open and people can come of their houses to shop.

9.13 am: Containment zones in Delhi

Delhi has 98 hotspots (red zones) at present. The Kejriwal governemt has said that every person will be screened in these areas. "Screening of all residents of containment zones must be carried out at least three times within 14 days of issuance of notification of the containment zones," Delhi government's order issued on Thursday stated. The order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, also said that every person living in red zones will be encouraged to download 'Aarogya Setu' app.

9.07 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: State sweats at 10,498; death toll at 459

Maharashtra reported 583 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the state to 10,498. The state recorded over 2,500 cases in the last 4 days. Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in the state accounts for over 7,000 cases. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India accounts for 30% of overall cases in the country.

8.57 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India cross 1,100-mark; 73 fatalities reported in 24 hours

The total number of COVID-19 deaths crossed the 1,100 mark to jump to 1,147 on Friday. The toll stood at 41 on april 1, when the first update was put up officially by the Union Health Ministry.

8.50 am: 1,993 cornavirus cases in 24 hours, biggest jump

8.45 am: Coronavirus India cases rise past 35,000, death toll cross 1,100-mark

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 35,043 on Friday, according to latest data by the Union Health Ministry. These include, 25,007 active cases, 8,888 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,147 deaths.

8.36 am: Corona live updates: Donald Trump hints at imposing tariffs on China for damages

US President on Thursday hinted at imposing tariffs on China. He however, ruled out considering the cancellation of US debt obligations to the country as a punishment for COVID-19.

Read more here: Coronavirus: Donald Trump may impose tariff on China for damages

8.29 am West Bengal coronavirus cases

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday that out of 105 COVID-19 deaths in the state, 72 were due to co-morbidities. "The expert committee has examined altogether 105 cases. Of that, 33 were found to have died due to Covid-19 infection. And the rest 72 deaths were attributed to comorbidities, where Covid-19 was incidental. The committee submitted its report today and these figures are not of a single day," Sinha told reporters at the state secretariat.

8.25 am: Coronavirus lockdown news: Delhi-Gurugram border sealed from May 1

Gurugram district administration has issued notification to seal Gurugram-Delhi border from 10 am on May 1. Only the vehicles on essential services duty and those with curfew passes issued by the government will be permitted to cross the border.

