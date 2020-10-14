Hyderabad Rains: Telangana govt announces holiday till Thursday; university exams postponed

People of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana woke up to heavy downpour today that has led to massive water logging in both the states. Many areas in Hyderabad have reported 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours. Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road and Musheerabad areas in Hyderabad were worst affected due to water logging.

The Telangana government has declared a holiday till Thursday for all private institutions, offices and non-essential services along with a work from home advisory. People have been advised to stay indoors unless it is an emergency.

According to a state govt press release, "In view of the unprecedented rains for the last 12 hours, as per the directions of the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the flood situation today and declared public holidays in GHMC area to all government offices including all private institutions today and tomorrow." Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed all Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police and the complete district administration to be on high alert.

Not only this, Osmania University exams scheduled to be held on October 14 and October 15 and open exams at the Dr BR Ambedkar University are also postponed. The Osmania University exams from October 16 will go as per schedule. At least 14 people have lost their lives in Telangana while Andhra Pradesh has reported 2 deaths due to rain-related accidents.

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi has also been helping people stranded in different parts of the city.



