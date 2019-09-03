IAF inducts 8 US-made Apache AH-64E helicopters

The Indian Air Force inducted eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters here on Tuesday, which will give a major boots to its combat capabilities.

Officials said the aircraft were formally inducted at the induction ceremony at Pathankot Air Force station with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa as the chief guest.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army.

"Eight of the Apache attack helicopters inducted into the IAF, that will enhance the force's combat capabilities," a senior IAF official said.

The ceremonial key was handed over by the Boeing company.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.