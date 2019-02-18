IMG Reliance pulls out from broadcasting Pakistan Super League; event may be cancelled

In what has proven to be a blow to the Pakistan Super League, IMG Reliance pulled out from broadcasting the tournament as a mark of protest against the recent attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama. At least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack on Thursday. Several others are battling for their lives after the deadliest terrorist attack in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

A mail addressed to Sohaib Sheikh and Kamil Khan of Pakistan Cricket Board, the company said: "Due to unfortunate events a couple of days back which resulted in the death of Indian soldiers, IMG Reliance is pulling out with immediate effects, from offering broadcast production services for PSL. The incident that occured is deeply regrettable."

An official revealed that the tournament might be cancelled following the developments as IMG Reliance were the only producers of the event. The official said that unless the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) manages to rope in other sponsors, the event is likely to be cancelled.

The fourth edition of PSL is underway in Dubai. It had started on Thursday. The tournament has six participating teams. The initial matches are being held in Dubai and Shajah and the final eight matches are planned to be held in Pakistan. The final match is scheduled in Karachi.

Meanwhile, showing solidarity following the Pulwama terror attack, the All India Cine Workers Association called for a total ban of Pakistani actors and artistes in the Indian film industry. Signed by AICWA General Secretary Ronak Suresh Jain, the notification reads: "All India Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

We're officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in film industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them.

Nation comes first, we stand with our nation. (sic)"

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

