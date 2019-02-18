Pulwama Encounter LIVE updates: Mastermind behind CRPF convoy attack in Pulwama among two terrorists killed in encounter

Pulwama encounter: Four soldiers have reportedly been martyred in an encounter in Pinglina area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, just three days after an attack on the CRPF convoy, which left 44 jawans dead. As per information, a civilian has also been injured in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in the Pulwama encounter. The martyred soldiers include a Major-rank officer. The encounter is in this interior village of the J&K district is going on since early morning. Initially, some Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants opened fire on the security forces. A major gun battle broke out between security officials and the terrorists, leading to severe injuries to four jawans, who later succumbed to their injuries.

While two terrorists are holed up at a house in the area, the security officials say there's no exchange of firing for the past two hours. These terrorists are reportedly linked with the JeM terrorist Adil Dar, who was involved in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to avenge "each drop of tear shed" in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, the government is coming under intense pressure to take stringent action against those harbouring terrorists. The grief over the February-14 attack on the CRPF convoy has not even died down as the Army faced another setback on Monday.

Catch all the latest updates on the Pulwama terror attack and the encounter going on the Pinglina village of Pulwama at BusinessToday.In

1035am: Reports suggest the main mastermind behind the Pulwama terror attack on theCRPF convoy, Kamran alias Abdul Rasheed Ghazi, has been neutralised.

#JammuAndKashmir : Two terrorists have been killed during encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Pinglan area of Pulwama district. Operation still in progress. - ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

11.10am: The security officials are suspecting one more militant might be holed up inside the house in the Pinglina area.

10.52am: The two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been killed in the Pulwama encounter. These terrorists are believed to be the masterminds behind the Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF convoy.

10.40am: In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, a high-level meeting of all top officials is underway at the home ministry.

Delhi: Top officials arrive at Home Ministry for a high level meeting. #PulwamaTerroristAttackpic.twitter.com/Rcz3ZWZnNh - ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

10.30am: The cross-LoC bus service from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been suspended for today.

10.18am: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide trade bandh to express solidarity with the families of martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama terrosist attacks. In a statement, CAIT has said that the commercial markets will remain closed and the traders would observe a 12-hour fast and take out a tribute march in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, J&K, etc today.

9.55am: The cross-LOC bus service from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suspended for today, ANI has reported.

9.43am: Pakistan violates ceasefire: Army officials say a major violation of ceasefire was reported in the Poonch sector on Sunday night.

9.35am: The areas where 2G, 3G and 4G services have snapped include: Pulwama, Baramula, Handwara,Srinagar, Kupwara,Anantnag, Kulgam,Sopore, Bandipora, Shopain, and Awantipora.

9.20am: The critically injured armyman identified as Sepoy Gulzar Mohd; he has been evacuated to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Badamibagh, Srinagar.

9.18am: The armymen martyred in the encounter include Major DS Dondial, Head Constable Save Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Seooy Hari Singh.

9.13am: The Pinglina area in Pulwama has been cordoned off; internet services have also been shut in the entire area. Two Jaish militants are believed to be holed up in a house.

9.10am: The latest visuals from the encounter site in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Visuals: The 4 Army personnel including a Major, who were killed in action during encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles. #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Wa2sxz3bzT - ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

9.08am: The four Army personnel who were martyred in during the encounter between terrorists and security forces belong to 55 Rashtriya Rifles, reports ANI.

8.45am: Four Army personnel including a Major killed in the exchange of fire.

8.30am: An encounter is going on between security forces and the terrorists in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

EDITED BY MANOJ SHARMA