India better placed than many nations in fight against COVID-19 due to lockdown: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an address on the 90th birthday celebrations of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan on Saturday, said that due to lockdown, many initiatives taken by the government and a people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations and its recovery rate was rising.

He said the world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. "COVID-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to lives of people. It also takes our attention to unhealthy life-styles," he said, while addressing the gathering in Kerala via videoconferencing from New Delhi.

Due to lockdown, many initiatives taken by the Government and a people driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations. India's recovery rate is rising: PM @narendramodi â PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 27, 2020

He said because of corona warriors, India was firmly fighting COVID-19. "Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe," he said, adding a people-driven fight had given good results so far but the country couldn't let its guard down? "...In fact, we have to be even more careful now. Wearing masks, social distancing, Do Gaj Doori (two feet distance), avoiding crowded places, remain important," the PM said.

The PM said in the last few weeks, the government has addressed both short-term and long-term issues relating to the economy. "From the sea to space, from the farms to the factories, people-friendly and growth friendly decisions have been taken," he said.

He said the government was working towards ensuring "better technology, infrastructure and making value chains stronger". "I am confident my fishermen sisters and brothers in Kerala will gain from this scheme," he said.

ALSO READ: 1.25 crore jobs in UP: PM Modi to launch Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan today

The PM said the Centre had taken decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after taking feedback from people of the ground. "It is this spirit that ensured every Indian has access to a bank account," he said.

India, on Saturday, reported 5 lakh cases of coronavirus. Since June 2, India logged more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases in 26 days. However, India's recovery rate is higher than the active number of cases. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's total number of active cases are at 1,97,385, whereas tally of cured/discharged patients stands at 2,95,880.

Talking about the government welfare schemes that have benefitted common people, the PM said over 8 crore families have access to smoke free kitchens now. "Over one point five crore houses have been made to give shelter to the homeless. India is home to the largest healthcare scheme in the world, Ayushman Bharat," the PM said.

"For the poor, we are bringing one nation-one ration card scheme to help them where they are. For the middle class, we have brought a number of initiatives, to boost Ease of Living. For farmers, we have increased the MSP and made sure they get the right price," the PM said.

The PM said the Government of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language. "We are guided by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians and our guiding light is the Constitution of India," he added.

Talking about his call for Self-Reliant India, the PM said India had moved from importing products to producing locally. "Today India is saying- we will produce locally and also buy local products. This will light the lamp of prosperity in the homes of many," he maintained.

Besides, the PM also said Dr Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been particularly passionate about removal of poverty and women empowerment, the PM said. "Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the noble ideals of Saint Thomas, the Apostle of Lord Christ. India has always been open to spiritual influences from many sources," he added.

ALSO READ: Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan: How PM Modi's Rs 50,000 crore project will boost livelihoods in rural India