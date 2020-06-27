India-China row: Indian armed forces move air defence missile systems into Ladakh sector

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China, the Indian armed forces have moved the air defence missile systems into Ladakh sector. The deployment of the advanced quick-reaction surface-to-air missile defence systems comes after the Chinese side reportedly increased fighter aircraft and helicopter activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the past few days.

"As part of the ongoing build-up in the sector, the air defence systems of both Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in the sector to prevent any misadventure by the Chinese Air Force fighter jets or the People's Liberation Army choppers there," news agency ANI reported citing unidentified government sources.

India may very soon also get a highly capable air defence system from a friendly country for deploying in the region, the news agency also said. Chinese choppers have been seen in the regions including the Sub Sector North (Daulat Beg Oldie sector), Galwan valley near Patrolling Point 14, Patrolling Point 15, Patrolling Point 17 and 17A along with the Pangong Tso and Finger area, according to the news agency's sources.

Meanwhile, twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed on June 15 in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley, following which both sides held several discussions on further disengagement at the LAC. Though China has not confirmed the casualties on its side, it's estimated that around 35-45 Chinese died in the clash. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) articulated recently that PM Modi was clear that India would give a befitting reply to any transgression attempts at the LAC.

