India-China border standoff: Both countries mutually agree to disengage

Indian and Chinese armies have agreed to disengage after long hours of talks between Corps Commanders. The commander-level meet that took place on Monday went on for 11 hours.

"There was a mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides," as mentioned by a source to India Today TV.

The talks were held at Moldo on the Chinese side upon their request. The meet took place in a 'constructive atmosphere' and has been described as 'cordial' and 'positive'.

However, it must be mentioned that a similar decision was taken during the June 6 meeting between Corps Commanders.

Both the armies will work out plans on how to pull back troops and de-induct artillery and armour that was brought close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India had demanded for the restoration of status quo that was in place before the May 5 faceoff at Pangong Tso lake. China will have to retreat from Finger 4 and move their fortifications, bunkers and observation posts between Finger 4 and Finger 8. The area between Finger 4 and Finger 8 has been described as the grey zone.

Additionally, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on tuesday. He will assess the operational preparedness and get a first-hand account of things from the commanders on the ground.

