India's COVID-19 cases surpass 39 lakh-mark; recovery rate at 77.15%

India registered a total of 83,341 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Total cases rose to 39,36,747, while the death toll reached 68,472 with 1,096 people succumbing to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India's recovery graph is moving upwards steadily as 30,37,151 people have recovered over the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in COVID-19 cases stands at 77.15% so far.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India is 8,31,124, which comprises 21.11% of the total caseload. Cumulative tests for COVID-19 detection surged to 4,55,09,380 with 11,67,79 tests conducted only on Thursday. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are among the states that are contributing the maximum to overall number of COVID-19 detection tests. In Tamil Nadu, more than 90% tests today are RT-PCR tests. These 3 states account for approximately 34% of the total testing, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Here is the state wise tally of active coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 352

Andhra Pradesh- 1,03,521

Arunachal Pradesh- 1,400

Assam- 27,303

Bihar- 17,319

Chandigarh- 2,119

Chhattisgarh- 18,702

Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 294

Delhi- 17,692

Goa- 4,782

Haryana- 13,470

Himachal Pradesh- 1,708

Jammu and Kashmir- 8,441

Jharkhand- 15,150

Karnataka- 96,117

Kerala- 21,582

Ladakh- 766

Madhya Pradesh - 14,888

Maharashtra- 2,05,774

Manipur- 1,803

Meghalaya- 1,220

Mizoram- 369

Nagaland- 733

Odisha- 25,538

Puducherry- 5,042

Punjab- 15,554

Rajasthan- 13,912

Sikkim- 430

Tamil Nadu- 52,070

Telangana- 32,994

Tripura- 5,475

Uttarakhand- 6,871

Uttar Pradesh- 57,598

West Bengal- 24,039

