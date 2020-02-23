India looks forward to welcoming POTUS: PM Modi ahead of Trump's visit

Hours before US President Donald Trump's touchdown in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India looked forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump.

"India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM was responding to tweet by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, which said that "entire Gujarat speaks in one voice - NamasteTrump."

India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS@realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020

Before setting off for India, US President Donald Trump also expressed excitement over his visit, saying he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in the country. "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!," President Trump wrote on Twitter before departing for his much-anticipated visit to India.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

He retweeted with a morphed video clip of an Indian movie--Baahubali.

In the video POTUS' face was superimposed on 'Baahubali' -- a protagonist role played by South Indian actor Prabhas in the movie. The clip also featured other members of Trump's family -- his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and Trump Jr.

Also Read: Video features Trump as Baahubali; here's how POTUS responds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face was also morphed in the clip for a few seconds. In the video, Trump is being welcomed by PM Modi along with thousands of people.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania, is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. Trump is the first serving US President to visit Gujarat. PM Modi will personally receive the couple in Ahmedabad on February 24.

Also Read: Arrive 3 hours early: Ahmedabad airport authority tells flyers on Trump's visit Day

During his two-day visit, Trump will hold consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

By Chitranjan Kumar