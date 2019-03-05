All options open for India, if Pakistan carries out another terror strike: Sources

India will have "all options" open if Pakistan carries out another terror attack on it, official sources affirmed Tuesday while maintaining that the government will insist on tangible steps by the neighbouring country in dismantling terror infrastructure on its soil.

The sources quoted by PTI also stated that India has shared credible evidence with the US regarding the use of F16 fighter jet by Pakistan during its retaliatory aerial dogfight with Indian Air Force's MiG-21 (IAF) on February 27 and is confident that the US is investigating the matter.

India since its strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) terror den in Balakot, Pakistan is trying to build maximum pressure on neighbouring country to take action against terrorists operating from its soil, sources said.

While, Pakistan has gone to all countries soliciting mediation but there is greater understanding of India's position, sources stated adding that India has told the international community that it is not an Indo-Pak issue, but it is rather about terrorism.

If JeM chief Masood Azhar gets banned by the UN, Pakistan will get into a difficult situation as he has been residing there as per the Pakistan foreign minister's admission.

Sources said on Monday the Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

Pakistan had attempted to retaliate by unsuccessfully targeting a number of military installations in Kashmir on February 27.

India's air strike on JeM's terror base in Balakot, which the government had called a "non-military" action followed a terror attack on a convoy carrying 44 CRPF troopers in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on February 14.

The jihadist terror group had claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack.

