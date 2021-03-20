India ranks 149th in World Happiness report 2021; Finland tops the list

India has secured the 139th spot out of 149 countries in the UN World Happiness Report 2021. India ranked 140th in 2019 and 144th in 2020.

The focus of this year's World Happiness Report was two-fold, says the report.

"Our aim was twofold, first to focus on the effects of COVID-19 on the structure and quality of people's lives, and second to describe and evaluate how governments all over the world have dealt with the pandemic. In particular, we try to explain why some countries have done so much better than others," the official website read.

Finland is the world's happiest country according to this survey, followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Norway, it says. Despite having one of the most robust coffers globally, the US has secured the 19th spot for happiness.

Countries like Pakistan and China have ranked 105th and 84th respectively. People residing in Afghanistan are the most unhappy with their lives, followed by people from Zimbabwe (148), Rwanda (147), Botswana (146) and Lesotho (145).

The report, issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network ranks 149 countries on "how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be". The results of the report, which is based on the Gallup World Poll, have been correlated with factors like GDP and social security.

With PTI inputs

