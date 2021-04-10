India reports record coronavirus cases of over 1.45 lakh, 794 deaths in 24 hours

India reported yet another record spike on Saturday with over 1.45 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 794 deaths. India's overall tally has reached 1,32,05,926.

COVID-19 cases are on a sharp and steady rise. Several states have imposed restrictions including night curfew and weekend lockdowns. With 1,45,384 new cases, lockdowns are increasingly becoming a possibility. India also witnessed 77,567 discharges in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,19,90,859, while the death toll touched 1,68,436. Currently, India has 10,46,631 cases.

Ten states have contributed the most to the ongoing second wave. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan account for over 83 per cent of the total cases.

While the number of cases has gone up, so has the number of vaccine doses administered. A total of 9,80,75,160 doses have been administered till now, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has closed private vaccination centres for the weekend due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Government and civic centre will continue to operate during the weekend. "On April 10, vaccination will take place in government and civic centres between noon and 6am, and it will be between 9am and 5pm on April 11. Citizens eligible for vaccination can travel to centres during curfew on medical grounds," the BMC said. As many as 50,000 people are being inoculated daily, as per BMC data. But on Friday, only 25,474 people were inoculated including 2,854 second doses.

