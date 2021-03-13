India Today Conclave: FM Sitharaman to speak on blueprint for self-reliant India on Day 2

Union Minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in a discussion on "Post-Pandemic Projection: The blueprint for a self-reliant India" on Day 2 of India Today Conclave South 2021. Sitharaman will elaborate on India's plan for the post-pandemic recovery amid the government's push for self-reliance.

Apart from Sitharaman, Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar will also take part in a discussion on 'The Modi Doctrine: Collaboration, Co-operation and Commerce.' Jaishankar will talk about India's foreign policy amid China's growing influence in the region.

The Day 2 of the mega India Today Conclave will also have many other top politicians, industrialists, and entertainers discussing key issues and giving their insights on them.

Also read: India Today Conclave: 'Where is the V-shaped recovery,' asks Chidambaram

Besides, southern superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and DMK president MK Stalin will discuss the political situation in Tamil Nadu in the run-up to upcoming Assembly elections.

One of the highlights of the mega event will be a discussion between Ram Madhav, Member, Board of Governors, India Foundation, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on "Politics of Appeasement vs Politics of Polarisation".

Day 2 of the India Today Conclave 2021 South will start with Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, speaking on 'Dance of Democracy: Dialogue, Debate, Disagreement'.

Also read: India Today Conclave: South's contribution to $5 tn-economy could be much higher, say experts