After 'Howdy Modi', history has been repeated at Motera today: PM Modi

India-US relations are no longer just another partnership, but a far greater and closer relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he welcomed US President Donald Trump and his family at the Motera Stadium on Monday.

Welcoming US president Donald Trump at the 'Namaste Trump' event, Modi said that history had been repeated today. "I think today, we can see history being repeated. Five months back, I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad," PM Modi said as he addressed over 1 lakh people at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Lauding Indo-US relation, PM Modi said unity and vibrancy in diversity form the base for a strong relationship between the two countries. "While US is the land of free, India treats the whole world as one. The US values its 'statue of liberty', India feels pride of the tallest 'statue of unity' in the world," he said.

US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/B7ZXiQUIsy - ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

"There is so much that we share, like shared values and ideals, a shared spirit of enterprise and innovation. Shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations," PM Modi said.

Modi said that the arrival of POTUS, FLOTUS, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner gave the Indo-US ties a familial touch and adds warmth to it.

"We may be in Gujarat, but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you," he added.

US President Trump, who arrived in Ahmedabad today on a two-day visit to India, thanked India for the hospitality and also announced a mega $3 billion defence deal between the US and India, under which India will buy the finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment from the US.

President Trump is accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration. After landing in Ahmedabad earlier today, he visited Sabarmati Ashram and took part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Chitranjan Kumar with agencies inputs

