Donald Trump visit Live Updates: India all set to welcome POTUS

US President Donald Trump will soon reach India for his maiden official two-day visit. Trump, who will be accompanied by First lady Melania Trump and a 12-member delegation, is the seventh US president to visit the country. Ahead of his departure to India, the US President said he looked "forward to being with my great friends in INDIA". After landing in Ahmedabad around noon today, Trump will address over 1 lakh people during the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium -- the world's largest cricket stadium that'll be inaugurated today.

8.43 AM: Richard Rossow, Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at Center for Strategic & International Studies, in Washington DC on Trump's India Visit: "It's going to be an exciting trip. We are all hoping that there would be a mini trade deal."

8.42 AM: US President Donald Trump: The ties between our two nations (India and US) are grounded in our common values and our shared commitment to democracy. We are governed by the rule of law, guided by a commitment to justice, and strengthened by our love of liberty.

8.34 AM: Trump's two-day visit to India is not just about theatrics. India and the US are looking at signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation and homeland security during Trump's maiden visit to India.

8.30 AM: During his two-day visit, Trump will visit three Indian cities -- Ahemdabad, Delhi and Agra.

8.15 AM: US President Donald Trump will stay in at ultra luxurious Chanakya Suite of ITC Maurya hotel on Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi. The Chanakya suite spans 4,600 square feet and costs around Rs 8,00,000 per night. It includes steam and sauna areas in addition to living quarters.

8.00 AM: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump: "I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"