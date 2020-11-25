Breaking: India using 'national security' as excuse to ban apps, says China

A day after another round of ban on Chinese apps that may pose threat to India's national security, the neighbouring country has "resolutely opposed" the move. Ji Rong, spokesperson of Chinese embassy in India in a statement, has said China firmly opposes Indian side's repeated use of 'national security' as excuse to prohibit mobile apps with Chinese background. "Hope India provides fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market player and rectify discriminatory practices violating WTO rules," Ji Rong added.

He stated that "Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals".

The statement added that China and India should provide "opportunities of development to each other rather than threats". Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation, he added.

Notably, the Centre banned 43 more Chinese mobile apps on Tuesday, including AliExpress, AliSuppliers, Lalamove India, Mango TV amongst others. This takes the total number of apps banned in India since June to 220.

On June 29 and September 2, the government had blocked several apps including some popular ones like TikTok, WeChat, PUBG, CamScanner to name a few. Despite China's reluctance, India has consistently said that these apps are engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country.