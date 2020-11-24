India blocks access to Ali Express, 42 other Chinese apps; see full list

Continuing with the app blocking spree, the Centre on Tuesday, November 24, blocked 43 more mobile apps including AliExpress, AliSuppliers, Lalamove India, Mango TV amongst others.
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), has issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to these applications. Earlier on June 29 and September 2 this year, the government had blocked over 200 apps including some popular apps and games such as TikTok, WeChat, PUBG, to name a few.
The action was taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order. As the government of India is committed to protecting the interests of its citizens and the sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts, it will take all possible steps to ensure the same, states the press statement issued by the MeiTY.
A famous ecommerce platform of China, AliExpress sells wide range of product which are available at a much cheaper price as compared to any other platform. "Among all other categories at AliExpress, electronic and smartphone accessories are popular among Indian consumers," says Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research.
The list of blocked apps includes: -
1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
2. Alibaba Workbench
3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4. Alipay Cashier
5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
6. Drive with Lalamove India
7. Snack Video
8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
13. WeDate-Dating App
14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
15. Adore App
16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
23. Tubit: Live Streams
24. WeWorkChina
25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
27. Cashier Wallet
28. MangoTV
29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
30. WeTV - TV version
31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
32. WeTV Lite
33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
34. Taobao Live
35. DingTalk
36. Identity V
37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38. BoxStar (Early Access)
39. Heroes Evolved
40. Happy Fish
41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island?
42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
43. Conquista Online II
The ban on Chinese apps over the last few months has witnessed a sudden surge in home-grown apps. The government's decision to ban some popular apps is considered a strategic move to boost the Indian app ecosystem. The bans have opened up tremendous opportunities for Indian apps and gaming ecosystem to align their businesses with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy.
"With this ban, Indian eCommerce platforms will get some benefits along with other local suppliers in the short run. However, replacing the manufacturing and supply chain of China with local vendors is an uphill task. We will likely see other international reseller platforms emerge to fill this market gap in the long run," adds Naiya.
