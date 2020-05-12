Indian Railways starts special trains today; over 54,000 passengers book tickets on IRCTC site, app

More than 54,000 passengers were issued reservation on special trains scheduled to run over the next seven days, Indian railways said.Nearly after two months, after it suspended operations of passenger trains due to coronavirus crisis, the railways has resumed services with 15 pairs of trains on select routes.

IRCTC began booking tickets for special trains after 6 pm on Monday, two hours after the scheduled opening time. Initially, the railways announced the booking of tickets on the IRCTC website from 4pm, Monday but the website crashed due to huge traffic.

According to news agency PTI, all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets of Howrah-New Delhi train were sold within the first 10 minutes and all seats were reserved in 20 minutes. Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special trains tickets were sold by 6:30 pm. By 9.15 pm, approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated.

Also read: Railways resumes passenger train services from today; check out details, routes, timings

On Tuesday, the first train from Delhi will start at 4 pm for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. The New Delhi railway station will see the departure of three special trains for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Additionaly, on Tuesday, five other trains bound for Delhi will leave from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Entry to New Delhi station will be allowed only from Paharganj side for all confirmed ticket holders. No entry for passengers will be permitted from the Ajmeri Gate side, the Northern Railways said.

On May 13, eight trains will depart from the national capital for Howrah, Rajendra Nagar, Jammu Tawi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Ranchi, Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad. Another train will leave Bhubaneswar for New Delhi.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Spike of 3,604 new cases in 24 hours; COVID-19 tally breaches 70,000 mark

On May 14, the only train leaving New Delhi will head for Bhubaneswar, while one train each will leave Dibrugarh, Jammu Tawi, Bilaspur and Ranchi for the national capital.

On May 15, a train each will leave Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai Central for New Delhi while one bound for Madgaon will depart from Delhi.

As per the timetable, no train is scheduled on May 16 and May 19.

May 17 will see two services - Madgaon to New Delhi and New Delhi to Secunderabad.

The only train scheduled on May 18 is from Agartala to New Delhi, while two trains scheduled on May 20 are from New Delhi to Agartala and Secunderabad to New Delhi.

The Railways has asked passengers to carry their own food, blankets, and bedsheet from home to avoid the risk of coronavirus spread. All passengers will have to wear face masks, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and observe social distancing norms while entering a station and during travel, as per Railway ministry notification.

Also read: Download Aarogya Setu, bring your food, blankets: Indian Railways to passengers