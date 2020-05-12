Coronavirus Live Updates: Spike of 3,604 new cases in 24 hours; COVID-19 tally breaches 70,000 mark

Latest updates on coronavirus lockdown in India : India reported 3,604 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nation-wide tally in the country to 70756. The total coronavirus cases comprise 46,008 active, 22,454 cured and 2,293 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests, adding that the country also reported 87 deaths in the last 24 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted at a gradual lockdown withdrawal and said social distancing was the biggest weapon in the COVID-19 fight given a "two-fold challenge" to check the virus spread and to increase the public activity. Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 tally has surged 4.14 million, including 2,85,000 deaths.

10.25 AM: 8,544 medical professionals infected in Mexico

As many as 111 medical personnel in Maxico have died due to novel coronavirus in Mexico. There are around 8,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases among health professionals in Mexico, while another 6,747 are awaiting result. In total, the country has reported 36,327 cases and 3,573 deaths.

10.19 AM: Hyatt Hotels to lay off 1,300 people

Hyatt Hotels Corp to lay off 1,300 people globally as it tries to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has virtually halted global travel by keeping people indoors. Hyatt said it had also cut pay for senior management, board members and all employees as part of a restructuring, adding that the staff who were being laid off would be eligible for receive severance pay. - Reuters

10.14 AM: Vande Bharat Mission update

As many as 169 Indian students to return to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Bangladesh's Dhaka today on an Air India special flight.

Bangladesh: 169 Indian students to return to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Bangladesh's Dhaka today, on an Air India special flight#VandeBharatMissionpic.twitter.com/w35vlgQRJ4 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

10.07 AM: Gyms, hair salons essential services in Brazil

In Brazil, exercising at gym and getting a haircut have been considered essential activities. The Jair Bolsonaro government in Brazil has included gyms and hair salons on a list of 'essential' businesses. Meanwhile, Brazil registered 5,632 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 396 deaths from the disease, according to the Health Ministry. The country has now registered a total of 168,331 confirmed cases of the virus and 11,519 deaths. Reporting of coronavirus cases from state health authorities to the ministry tends to slow over the weekend. -Agencies

10.03 AM: Russia surpasses Italy in number of COVID-19 cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures despite a new surge in infections which took Russia's tally past Italy's, making it the fourth highest in the world. Putin, in a televised nationwide address, said that from Tuesday he would start lifting restrictions that had forced many people to work from home and businesses to temporarily close. Putin was speaking after the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus rose by a record daily amount to 11,656, making the official tally 221,344. Only Britain, Spain and the United States have recorded more cases. - Reuters

10.00 AM: US reports 23,792 new coronavirus cases

US CDC reports 23,792 new coronavirus cases as of yesterday; total now 1,324,488 cases versus 1,300,696 in previous report on May 10

US CDC reports 985 new deaths due to coronavirus as of yesterday; total deaths now 79,756 deaths versus 78,771 in previous report

9.50 AM: Authorise aconomic activity: Haryana to Centre

Authorise states to take decisions to resume economic activities, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar urges Centre during video conference with PM Narendra Modi.

9.45 AM: UP CM transfers Rs 225.39 crore for MNREGA workers

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 225.39 crore to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) beneficiaries through direct bank transfer.

9.40 AM: Guidelines for processing of data collected through Aarogya Setu app

Data of a non-infected person is deleted from Aarogya Setu app in 30 days, 45 days in case of tests and 60 days if a person has undergone treatment.

9.35 AM: Railway services to resume today

The Railways Ministry has also issued a set of guidelines for passengers who would board the trains. In a statement, the ministry said, "It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train."

9.25 AM: Rajasthan coronavirus latest updates

The state has reported 47 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 4,035.

9.20 AM: Vande Bharat Mission Updates for today: 12 flights carrying Indian nationals to arrive today

IX 350 Muscat to Chennai, IX 814 Dubai to Kannur, IX 384 Dubai to Mangalore and IX 485 Singapore-Bengaluru-Kochi

AI 0381 Singapore to Delhi, AI 1242 Dhaka to Srinagar, AI 1924 Dammam to Kochi, AI 1377 Kuala Lumpur to Mumbai, AI 1375 Manila to Delhi

AI 1375 Manila to Ahmedabad, AI 162 London to Hyderabad, AI 144 Newark-Mumbai-Ahmedabad

9.15 AM: 'Coronavirus highly lethal'

Describing the coronavirus as exceptionally infective and highly lethal, an eminent Indian-American cardiologist has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to take anything for granted and take all necessary steps to prevent large-scale illness and fatalities in the state.

9.10 AM: Share ways to lift lockdown: PM to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with all state Chief Ministers on Monday to discuss the road ahead in India's fight against coronavirus. He commended the states for playing an active part in curbing the spread of the virus. Modi said the entire world is of the view that India has been able to successfully protect itself from the pandemic.

9.00 AM: Spike of 3,604 new cases in 24 hours

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare update: Spike of 3604 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; total positive cases in the country is now at 70,756, including 46,008 active cases, 22,454 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,293 deaths.

8.55 AM: Railways to run 100 special trains daily

The Home Ministry on Monday asked the Railways to start running at least 100 special trains per day for the next few weeks to ensure the return of migrant workers to their native places, an official said. Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the ministry held a meeting with the nodal officers of Railways and State Governments on Monday.

8.50 AM: DMRC hints at restarting ops

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation says specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations.

Specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations. pic.twitter.com/E6z3Lof3Oa â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 11, 2020

8.45 AM: 53 cops quarantined in Mansa, Punjab

53 cops, including 13 ladies constables, quarantined after four cops are found positive in Mansa

Budlada, Mansa Police Station, shut after all employees sent into quarantine

Total positive COVID-19 cops in Punjab now 14

52 year old ACP Anil Kohli died of coronavirus last month

11 COVID-19 warrior cops get honour

COVID-19 positive lady cop shoots videos to inspire others

8.40 AM: Aarogya Setu is mandatory for train travel

The railways has made it mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app. There will be screening of passengers at the time of boarding the train and once they reach their destinations. States are yet to decide on institutional or home quarantine of passengers.

8.30 AM: Shramik Special Train updates

A 'shramik special train' carrying more than 1100 passengers from Ahmedabad in Gujarat reached Bilaspur, yesterday

Around 1200 migrant labourers who had boarded a 'shramik special train' from Surat in Gujarat reached Gaya, yesterday

A 'shramik special train' carrying 1230 migrant workers from Mumbai arrived at Kalaburagi Railway station at 2.20 am, today - ANI

8.15 AM: 700 tourists from West Bengal stranded in Haridwar

"We are not facing any problem here, but we want to return to our homes. We request Mamata didi to make arrangements for us to return home," says stranded tourists.

Uttarakhand: Around 700 tourists from West Bengal are stranded in Haridwar since the #CoronavirusLockdown had begun. They say, "we are not facing any problem here, but we want to return to our homes. We request Mamata didi to make arrangements for us to return home." (11.5) pic.twitter.com/zWfjAs6ZYK â ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

8.00 AM: Jaishankar talks to US, Australian counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds "productive discussion" on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea.