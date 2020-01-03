Indian Science Congress: More tech business incubators created in 5 years than last 50 years, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Karnataka addressed the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on Friday. He said that he was happy that India has improved its ranking in the innovation index to 52. He further said, "Our schemes have created more technology business incubators in the last 5 years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for these accomplishments."

The Prime Minister said that he was glad that one of the first programmes at the start of the new year and new decade is linked to science, technology and innovation. "When we start the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology driven development, then we take another step towards fulfilling our dream," said PM Modi during his speech at the Science Congress.

PM Modi also expressed his wish for India to foray into exploration of the deep sea. "Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea. We need to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals," he added.

The Prime Minister said at the Science Congress that his motto for the young scientists in the country is 'Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper'. "These four steps will lead our country towards faster development," he mentioned.

PM Modi said that the government is working to ensure ease of doing science and using Information Technology to reduce red tape.

"There is a need for revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices. Can we find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning for instance? Can we also redesign our brick kilns for reduced emissions and greater energy efficiency," he mentioned at the Indian Science Congress.

PM Modi emphasised on the importance of Make in India in medical devices to bring the products of the advances in diagnostics to the Indian people.

"We know from science that the potential energy, the silent form of energy, can move mountains by its conversion to the kinetic energy of motion. Can we build a Science in Motion?" said PM Modi.

