PM Modi to address 107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 107th Indian Science Congress at University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK, Bengaluru, today. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will deliver the inaugural address and also launch I-STEM Portal. Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present at the event.

The Theme of the India Science Congress (ISC) this year is 'Science and Technology: Rural Development'. Over 15,000 participants, including Nobel Laureates, scientists, intellectuals, academicians, policy makers, researchers, students and delegates from different institutions are expected to participate in the event.

Modi on Thursday dedicated five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Young Scientist Laboratories to the nation.

DRDO Young Scientist Laboratories (DYSLs) are located in five cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Each lab will work on key advanced technology of importance for the development of futuristic defence technologies based on artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cognitive technologies, asymmetric technologies and smart materials.

Research in the area of artificial intelligence will be carried out in Bengaluru, while the Mumbai lab will work in the field of quantum technology and will be based out of IIT-Mumbai. IIT-Chennai will house the lab embarking in this area of cognitive technologies. The research on asymmetric technologies, which could change the way wars are fought, will be based out of the campus of Jadavpur University, Kolkata. The research in the critical area of smart materials and their applications will be based out of Hyderabad.